StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

NYSE:HIW opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 254.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 716.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

