StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Down 0.6 %

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,846. The company has a market capitalization of $830.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $147,527.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,087.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Featured Articles

