StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HEICO (NYSE:HEI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

HEI opened at $176.98 on Thursday. HEICO has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $180.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at $20,709.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at $19,057,592.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,850 shares of company stock worth $3,452,393 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in HEICO by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

