StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on HMY. Investec cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of HMY stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
