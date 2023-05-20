StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HMY. Investec cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HMY stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

About Harmony Gold Mining

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,627,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,371,000 after purchasing an additional 168,513 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,549,000 after buying an additional 3,079,485 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after buying an additional 10,543,611 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,624,626 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after buying an additional 1,728,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,880,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after buying an additional 1,103,023 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

Featured Articles

