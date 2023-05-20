StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance
Shares of GGAL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 165,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,319. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
