StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Shares of GGAL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 165,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,319. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Featured Articles

