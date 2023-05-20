StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $58.69 on Thursday. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $701,702.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552,353.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,703,000 after buying an additional 299,043 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,523,000 after buying an additional 191,849 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its stake in Glaukos by 8.7% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,513,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Glaukos by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

