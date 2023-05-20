StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $57.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.90 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,395,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,138,000 after purchasing an additional 55,063 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 144.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

