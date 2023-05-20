StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
German American Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of GABC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.96. 56,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $797.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.68. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 6,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $166,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 380,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,858.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.32 per share, with a total value of $47,214.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $166,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,858.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,870 shares of company stock valued at $313,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About German American Bancorp
German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.