StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GABC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.96. 56,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $797.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.68. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 6,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $166,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 380,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,858.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.32 per share, with a total value of $47,214.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $166,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,858.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,870 shares of company stock valued at $313,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About German American Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 206,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

