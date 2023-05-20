StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $10.14 on Thursday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $77,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in GDS by 366.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in GDS by 511.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 594,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $11,095,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

