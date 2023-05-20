StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.
NASDAQ GDS opened at $10.14 on Thursday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
