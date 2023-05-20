StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH remained flat at $15.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $64,325.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $236,018.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Freshworks news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $4,883,343.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $64,325.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,018.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 894,630 shares of company stock worth $13,265,637. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

