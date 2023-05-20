StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Forrester Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.40. 53,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $52.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $526.08 million, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,149,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,531,000 after acquiring an additional 214,167 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 420,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 168,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 489.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 108,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth $2,975,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 521.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 64,058 shares during the period. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
