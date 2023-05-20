StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Forrester Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.40. 53,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $52.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $526.08 million, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Forrester Research

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Forrester Research news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $74,893.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $74,893.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $512,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $47,249.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,760.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,149,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,531,000 after acquiring an additional 214,167 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 420,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 168,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 489.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 108,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth $2,975,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 521.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 64,058 shares during the period. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.