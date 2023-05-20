StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FBIZ. DA Davidson dropped their price target on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
First Business Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of FBIZ stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $221.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.71. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $39.88.
Insider Activity at First Business Financial Services
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 16.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 55.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Business Financial Services
First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.
