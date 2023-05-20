StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FBIZ. DA Davidson dropped their price target on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of FBIZ stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $221.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.71. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $39.88.

Insider Activity at First Business Financial Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,406. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 16.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 55.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.