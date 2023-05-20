StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.
First American Financial Stock Performance
NYSE:FAF opened at $55.75 on Thursday. First American Financial has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $64.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.26.
About First American Financial
First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.
