StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

NYSE:FAF opened at $55.75 on Thursday. First American Financial has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $64.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. FMR LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,268,000 after buying an additional 1,567,428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $72,249,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $57,776,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $53,163,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

