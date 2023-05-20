StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $56.84 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.