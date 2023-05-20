StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Everspin Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.30. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter.

In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,648.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,390.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,648.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,390.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $34,020.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,197 shares of company stock valued at $152,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everspin Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 199,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 99,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 91,238 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 66,979 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Featured Articles

