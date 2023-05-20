StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $376.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 44.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 2,837.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 34,875 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

