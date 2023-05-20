StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EEFT. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $118.17. 312,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,929. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.05. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,095,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,373,000 after buying an additional 221,925 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,294,000 after buying an additional 37,611 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,609,000 after buying an additional 263,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after buying an additional 103,786 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

Featured Stories

