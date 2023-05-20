StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY traded down $3.29 on Thursday, hitting $89.10. 4,037,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,619. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.97. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,841,279.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,841,279.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,368 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,641. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

