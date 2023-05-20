StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of ERO opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.99. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 17.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERO. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the third quarter valued at $130,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,725,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,527,000 after acquiring an additional 340,556 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ero Copper

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.