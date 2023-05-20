StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

ESRT opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,805,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 80,543 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 154,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

