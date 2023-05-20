StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Eastern Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ EML traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.66. 2,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.69. Eastern has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $103.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.43%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EML. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eastern by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eastern during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eastern by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eastern by 469.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.
Eastern Company Profile
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
