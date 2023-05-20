StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EML traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.66. 2,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.69. Eastern has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $103.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Eastern news, Director Charles W. Henry purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EML. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eastern by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eastern during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eastern by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eastern by 469.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.