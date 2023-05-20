StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,478. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.04.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

