StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $474.49 million, a P/E ratio of -57.83 and a beta of 1.65. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after buying an additional 198,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after buying an additional 6,925,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 497,696 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,718,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 351,734 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.