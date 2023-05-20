StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Performance

COMM stock remained flat at $4.31 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,205,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,410. CommScope has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.

Insider Activity at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. CommScope’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 56,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,293.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 56,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $249,889.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,293.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 92,249 shares of company stock worth $437,188. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 43,072 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 48.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.