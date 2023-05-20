StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 1.8 %

CLNE traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.49. 1,693,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,950. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $32,108.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 624,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,166.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.