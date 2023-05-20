StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

CJJD remained flat at $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,005,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,494,734. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

