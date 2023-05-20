StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CENTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 330,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,097. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $43.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 31.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

