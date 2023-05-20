StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $310.00 to $357.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded down $17.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $275.52. 327,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,629. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $179.47 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 75.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.