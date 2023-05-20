StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CapStar Financial stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $274.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.84. CapStar Financial has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at CapStar Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

In related news, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $140,437.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,124.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director William Tilden Delay purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $140,437.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,124.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,205 shares of company stock valued at $261,259. Company insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Articles

