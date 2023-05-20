StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Price Performance
Shares of CGIX stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Cancer Genetics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $981,625.50, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
