StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVNW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $39.80.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,743.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. FMR LLC increased its position in Aviat Networks by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aviat Networks by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Aviat Networks by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Aviat Networks by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

