StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AM. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.