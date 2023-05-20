StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. Andersons has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Andersons had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,927,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $121,177.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,927,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,665 shares of company stock worth $808,178 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Andersons by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 73,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Andersons by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,008 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Andersons during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.