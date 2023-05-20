StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AerCap (NYSE:AER)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AER. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:AER opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. AerCap has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AerCap by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 87,233 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AerCap by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,744,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,110,000 after acquiring an additional 762,199 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,303,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AerCap by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,866,000 after acquiring an additional 283,101 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

