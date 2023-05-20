StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.91. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,145,000 after purchasing an additional 54,025 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

