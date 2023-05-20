StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $497.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $23.03.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $465.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Garrett Ferencz purchased 4,944 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,976.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,229,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,548,000 after buying an additional 433,991 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth about $6,005,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth about $4,745,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 173,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 86.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 162,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

