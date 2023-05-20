StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

