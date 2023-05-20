StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SCCO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

NYSE SCCO opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.30. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after purchasing an additional 756,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,942,000 after purchasing an additional 145,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 761.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 134.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

