StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDN. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Compass Point upgraded Radian Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.64.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RDN opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The company had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $311,500.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $311,500.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,595 shares of company stock worth $2,077,889 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 575.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,587 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 202.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,362 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,552 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.