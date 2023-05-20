StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Polar Power during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

