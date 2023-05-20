StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.46.
Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance
MMP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.22. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,761,361 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 189,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,446,000 after acquiring an additional 164,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.
About Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.
