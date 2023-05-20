StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE KR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.64. 4,509,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,944. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Kroger has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 822,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,606,000 after purchasing an additional 66,379 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 378,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.