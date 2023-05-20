StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Industrias Bachoco Price Performance

NYSE:IBA remained flat at $53.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $38.04 and a 12-month high of $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 1,285.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

