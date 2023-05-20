StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Industrias Bachoco Price Performance
NYSE:IBA remained flat at $53.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $38.04 and a 12-month high of $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Industrias Bachoco Company Profile
Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industrias Bachoco (IBA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.