StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HFWA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Heritage Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HFWA opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $560.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon bought 1,750 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,281.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Brian Charneski purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,159. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,281.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,350 shares of company stock worth $119,584. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after acquiring an additional 151,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

