StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 877,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.69. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $427,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649,248.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,737,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after acquiring an additional 157,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 56,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

