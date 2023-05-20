StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar Stock Down 1.5 %

EchoStar stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. EchoStar has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $24.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in EchoStar by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.