StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGLE. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Down 1.6 %

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.63. 227,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,121. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $40.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.43). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Justin A. Knowles purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $80,359.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $276,151.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,342.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 234,245 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

