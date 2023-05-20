StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,304. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a twelve month low of $154.24 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.52.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.00 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 115,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.