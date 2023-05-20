StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 34,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,222.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 34,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,222.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 33,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $100,119.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 64.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 156,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 88.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 38,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after buying an additional 1,099,590 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the first quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

(Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.