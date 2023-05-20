Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $78.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,076.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director John Schutte bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $38,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $193,076.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,823 shares of company stock worth $143,248. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

