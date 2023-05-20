Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $78.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.67.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.
